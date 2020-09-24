Signed in as:
Providing Education as Unique as Each Student's Fingerprint
The driving force behind our all-encompassing and distinctive educational program is our founding belief that the gateways to learning must be as diverse as the learners themselves. If there is one constant at Cal Coast Academy it is the meaning behind this simple, yet massively powerful statement. By removing the traditional "one-size-fits-all" approach to education, we are essentially bridging the gap between can't and can and breaking through the barriers that prevent students from reaching their maximum potential. Instead of a national curriculum for education, Cal Coast Academy believes in providing an individual curriculum for every student.
We are collectively devoted to delivering customized learning that meets the individualistic and holistic needs of every student. We regard the development of good character to be as important as the development of one's academic ability. The moral and ethnic tone of Cal Coast Academy is maintained by our commitment to trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
We pride ourselves in educating the 'whole student.'
Cal Coast Academy prepares our students academically, socially, personally, spiritually, and physically, to embark upon adulthood as confident, successful, self-directed self-advocates who are capable of living up to the highest standards of our nation and of our global community.
Cal Coast Academy is a college preparatory private school, serving grades 6-12, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), approved by the University of California (UC), recognized by the Student & Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), and certified by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
